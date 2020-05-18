You are here

Pharma shipments lift Singapore exports for third straight month

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 8:43 AM
Singapore's annual exports rose for the third straight month in April, bolstered by a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments, official data showed on Monday.
SINGAPORE'S exports rose for a third straight month in April, thanks to a jump in pharmaceuticals from a low base a year ago, according to data from Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday. 

The increase in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in April exceeded analysts' expectations, with a median of seven economists in a Reuters poll predicting a 5 per cent decline. 

In comparison, March's NODX saw an expansion of 17.6 per cent, which also came as a surprise to economists at the time, as it defied the odds of a coronavirus-led slowdown. 

For the month of April, non-electronic exports grew 12.8 per cent mainly due to the 174.3 per cent gain in pharmaceuticals, a 66.3 per cent rise in food preparations, and a 25 per cent rise in non-monetary gold.

ESG noted that pharmaceuticals formed the bulk of the growth in NODX in April, growing from the low base a year ago. 

Nonetheless, it added that pharmaceuticals NODX are typically "volatile in nature and subject to fluctuations across months". 

"NODX of pharmaceuticals at about S$0.9 billion in April 2019 were lower than the 2019 average of S$1.4 billion," ESG said.

Meanwhile, electronic exports declined 0.6 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis. 

Contributing the most to the decline in electronic exports for the month were personal computers, diodes, transistors and disk drives, which fell 44.3 per cent, 13.2 per cent and 32.9 per cent respectively.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX fell 5.8 per cent in April, after the previous month's 12.8 per cent expansion.

Overall, non-oil exports to the top markets grew as a whole last month, though shipments to China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand declined. 

Exports to the US expanded by 124 per cent in April, led by non-monetary gold, food preparations and disk media products. In addition, exports to the European Union rose 106.8 per cent, while exports to Japan grew 81.1 per cent. 

On the whole, total trade decreased by 12.8 per cent year on year in April, following a 0.2 per cent decline in the preceding month.

Total exports fell by 12.7 per cent, while total imports contracted by 13 per cent in April.

