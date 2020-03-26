You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: S$48.4b in support measures; govt may draw up to S$17b from reserves

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 3:54 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE will roll out S$48.4 billion in additional support measures amid the coronavirus outbreak under a supplementary budget.

The Resilience Budget focuses on three key areas: saving jobs, supporting workers and protecting livelihoods; helping enterprises overcome immediate challenges; and strengthening economic and social resilience.

To fund some of these measures, the government has sought and obtained the President’s in-principle support to draw up to S$17 billion from the country’s past reserves, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Thursday.

Alongside the S$6.4 billion in measures announced as part of Budget 2020 on Feb 18, the government is “dedicating close to S$55 billion to support our people in this battle, amounting to 11 per cent of our GDP (gross domestic product)”, Mr Heng said.

The coronavirus outbreak has thrust Singapore into an unprecedented and complex crisis. “This will likely be the worst economic contraction since independence,” Mr Heng added.

SEE ALSO

Resilience Budget: Firms can get trade loans of up to S$10m, bridging loans of up to S$5m

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded Singapore's official growth forecast to between -4 per cent and -1 per cent.

Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Firms can get trade loans of up to S$10m, bridging loans of up to S$5m

Resilience Budget: No property tax for landlords hit by coronavirus, others to get 30% rebate

Resilience Budget: Income tax payments for companies and self-employed deferred for 3 months

Resilience Budget: Government freezes all fees and charges for a year till March 2021

Resilience Budget: S$3b allocated for cash distribution to all families amid pandemic

Resilience Budget: Jobless can get S$800 monthly; new fund to give families urgent help

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 04:20 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Firms can get trade loans of up to S$10m, bridging loans of up to S$5m

SUPPORT will be provided so businesses will be able to continue to access credit amid the coronavirus pandemic,...

Mar 26, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: No property tax for landlords hit by coronavirus, others to get 30% rebate

QUALIFYING commercial properties that have been badly affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic will pay no...

Mar 26, 2020 04:15 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Income tax payments for companies and self-employed deferred for 3 months

INCOME tax payments for both companies and self-employed persons will be automatically deferred for three months as...

Mar 26, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Government freezes all fees and charges for a year till March 2021

The government is freezing all government fees and charges for one year starting from April 1, 2020, in a bid to...

Mar 26, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: S$3b allocated for cash distribution to all families amid pandemic

THE government is setting aside S$3 billion more for the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.