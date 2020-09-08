SGInnovate to create more jobs, traineeships in deep tech industry

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SGINNOVATE on Monday announced two initiatives to create more job opportunities for Singaporean students, fresh graduates and mid-career professionals looking to start a career in deep tech.
More than 200 apprenticeships and full-time roles will be offered in over 30 deep...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes