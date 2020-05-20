Singapore sees downside risks despite recent jump in exports

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Singapore Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said there are many "downside risks" to the economy despite recent data showing a surprise improvement in exports.
"We are quietly encouraged by some of the positive numbers coming in for the first quarter despite the...
