VIRUS OUTBREAK

Singapore's role on global stage hinges on it being united, strong at home: SM Teo

Amid pandemic and other challenges, Singapore will uphold its global standing
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20200612_JATEO12_4142839.jpg
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean delivering a national broadcast on 'Resilience in a Changing External Environment' on June 11, 2020.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Singapore

SINGAPORE will play its part in shaping the frameworks of the world post-Covid-19, supported by resilience at home, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday in the third of a series of ministerial national broadcasts.

The pandemic has accelerated geopolitical trends...

