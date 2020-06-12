Singapore's role on global stage hinges on it being united, strong at home: SM Teo

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE will play its part in shaping the frameworks of the world post-Covid-19, supported by resilience at home, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday in the third of a series of ministerial national broadcasts.
The pandemic has accelerated geopolitical trends...
