You are here
SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment
Business Services sector most optimistic; Retail/F&B most improved in business outlook
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain upbeat about their prospects for the second half of this year, but caution has crept in as a result of the ongoing US-China trade tensions.
The Singapore Business Federation-DP (SBF-DP) Info SME Index dipped
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg