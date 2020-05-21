You are here

Some business models won't survive post-pandemic: Federal Reserve

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 6:54 AM

Some types of businesses may not be able to survive in the post-pandemic world even after the American economy recovers from the coronavirus, the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
Defeating Covid-19 is the key factor in restoring the world's largest economy, but some of...

