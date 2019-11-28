You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US saw 'modest' expansion in recent weeks, manufacturing mostly flat: Federal Reserve

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 6:20 AM

nz_fed_281119.jpg
Economic activity in the United States continued its "modest" growth in the past six weeks, but trade tensions remain a concern and manufacturing was mostly flat, according to a Federal Reserve report on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Economic activity in the United States continued its "modest" growth in the past six weeks, but trade tensions remain a concern and manufacturing was mostly flat, according to a Federal Reserve report on Wednesday.

Nine out of the 12 Fed regions saw slight growth from October through mid-November while three, including New York, stagnated, according to the Fed's "beige book" survey of the economy.

Multiple regions mentioned the negative impact created by trade tensions and tariffs, and manufacturing in the majority of regions showed no growth.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US to announce response to French tech tax on December 2

Envoy key in Trump impeachment accused of sexual misconduct

US sanctions on French digital tax 'incomprehensible': minister

Mexico central bank cuts economic growth forecast into the red

US, Mexico, Canada negotiators making final USMCA push

US economy grew faster in Q3, but trade woes continue

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

US to announce response to French tech tax on December 2

[WASHINGTON] Trump administration trade officials announced on Wednesday that they will offer an official response...

Nov 28, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Envoy key in Trump impeachment accused of sexual misconduct

[WASHINGTON] A US ambassador nominated by President Donald Trump who provided key testimony in his impeachment...

Nov 28, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sanctions on French digital tax 'incomprehensible': minister

[PARIS] French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday it would be "incomprehensible" for the United...

Nov 28, 2019 06:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel locks horns with union over 3,000 job cuts

[LONDON] Tata Steel Europe said on Wednesday it had begun talks with its workers on a "transformation programme"...

Nov 28, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico central bank cuts economic growth forecast into the red

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank cuts its growth forecast for 2019 Wednesday to a range of -0.2 to 0.2 per cent,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly