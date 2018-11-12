You are here

Only connect

Artificial intelligence and Asean take centre stage in this third run of the Singapore FinTech Festival
Photo: Creative Commons, Illustration: Gareth Chung

WE take a closer look at the benefits and trade-offs that should be managed in the data economy, as businesses seize the advantages that come from automating processes and in using data to drive financing. And with Singapore as the chair for Asean this year, we look at how Asean economies could gain from the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.

At the heart of these conversations is the impact on people's lives - the fintech founders, the employees, as well as the regional consumers living in the mobile-first age and who may have once been left out of the financial system. For this isn't a story about robots taking over the world. It's one of using AI to seek out solutions, so the labour force of this Asean region can thrive through innovation in the years ahead. As they say, it's automatic for the people.

