Amid funding crunch, smaller Indonesia startups face hard decision to sell or shut down

Shoeb Kagda

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 5:00 pm
While Indonesia has produced unicorns in the past, the startup ecosystem has its share of weaknesses, says the Asian Development Bank.
[JAKARTA] Faced with a funding crunch, smaller Indonesian startups are starting to reconsider their options, including selling their businesses to larger and more established tech companies – or in the worst case, the grim prospect of closing down entirely.

An increasing number of startups that have secured seed funding, but have run out of cash, are selling their entire businesses to larger tech players, said industry insiders. These startup founders would rather sell at much lower valuations than...

