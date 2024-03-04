Indonesia’s fisheries sector seeks greater use of AI to close technology gap

[JAKARTA] Indonesia wants to modernise its fisheries industry – a key contributor to the economy – to better meet the rising demand for farmed seafood and claim a greater share of the US$421 billion global market.

The Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries recently set an ambitious goal to export US$7.2 billion worth of fishery products by the end of 2024 – a four-fold increase from the output in 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic crippled the sector.

The government also plans to restore more than 300,000 hectares of idle shrimp-farming ponds in an effort to boost production. On the whole, the aim is for the fishery sector to produce as much as 30.8 million tonnes of fishery products this year.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono was quoted in an Antara News Agency report in January as saying that the contribution of the fishery sector to Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year was expected to reach 5-6 per cent.

Digitalisation push

The national effort has placed the spotlight on the aquaculture startups in the industry, many of which are making use of technology to tap on the demand.

Temasek-backed eFishery, which was founded in 2013 and has since become a unicorn, is among those using the internet-of-things, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech to help solve the country’s food security issues.

SEE ALSO Coffee craze forces Asia’s big exporters to buy Brazilian beans

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8.30 AM Asean Business Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

While many traditional farmers still manually feed the fish by hand, eFishery assists breeders with automatic feeding tools.

These feeders detect the hunger levels of fish and shrimp through their movements, which prevents the problem of over-feeding or under-feeding when the process is done manually.

The sensors can also be used to measure the temperature and humidity in the water so that the best production levels can be achieved.