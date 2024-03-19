Subscribers

Indonesia’s giant nickel miners double down on output even as prices slump

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s cash-rich giant nickel miners seem intent on raising output this year, even as the massive supply from the South-east Asian nation has suppressed the metal’s prices.

One of Indonesia’s largest nickel producers Harita Nickel is armed with cash after it went public last year, and is intent on ramping up output.

“We remain consistent in our expansion efforts, staying focused on completing the second factory, including the smelter, to increase production,” Harita Nickel’s president-director Roy Arman Arfandy said recently at a business forum in Jakarta.

With reserves totalling around 108.4 million wet tonnes of nickel, Harita, which operates on Obi Island in Indonesia’s...

