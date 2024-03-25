Malaysia’s capital market grows 5.6% in 2023 despite lower fundraising: Securities Commission

The unit trust segment remained the largest source of funds, comprising more than half or 51.3 per cent of total AUM.

Awang attributed the sterling performance of the funds management industry in part to the depreciation of the ringgit, which resulted in higher valuations of external assets.

Fundraising activities in equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms also grew robustly, with total funds raised climbing 26 per cent to RM3.8 billion.

Since their inception in 2019, these platforms have aided some 15,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to raise over RM6 billion.

Although the stock market’s benchmark – the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI) – capped 2023 lower by 2.7 per cent, other market indices gained. Awang said this reflected investors’ interest in firms with higher growth potential, particularly mid and small-cap segments.

Currently, the domestic equity market is among the best performing markets in the region, with the FBM KLCI gaining over 6 per cent in the year to date. On Friday (Mar 22), it closed at 1,542.39 points.

SC anticipates an increase in IPOs this year, as more funds are expected to be raised. “We expect there will be 40 to 42 new company listings on Bursa Malaysia, surpassing last year’s 32 IPOs, which raised RM3.6 billion,” noted Awang.

The regulator expects the domestic capital market to continue to be influenced by momentum in the domestic economy and corporate developments, with some volatility due to global economic uncertainties. This involves the direction of global monetary policy and evolving geopolitical tensions.

Awang said he expects the favourable momentum in the latter part of 2023 to continue this year, underpinned by ongoing supportive policy actions under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s “Ekonomi Madani” framework.