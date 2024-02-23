Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia seek to boost tri-country tourism

[HO CHI MINH CITY] The leaders of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia – three former French colonies in the Indochina region – are making a big push to encourage more international tourists to visit their three countries in a single trip.

In what they are billing as a seamless and unique travel experience, the premiers raised this initiative – dubbed “One journey, three destinations” – several times last year when they met on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Jakarta and at the Asean-Japan commemorative summit in Tokyo.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the country would take it further by hosting a conference involving the tourism ministers of the three countries to develop the joint effort.

Many travel agencies have already been conducting these so-called “tri-country” tours for some time. They say the three countries, which share borders, have complementary strengths to provide a diverse experience for travellers, given that they offer a blend of historical, cultural and natural heritages.

Landlocked Laos is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and vibrant cultural heritage. Cambodia has ancient temples and spiritual richness, and Vietnam offers a mix of bustling cities and natural wonders set against serene countryside and the country’s long coastline.