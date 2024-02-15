US factory production declines for first time in three months

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 11:22 pm
Production of motor vehicles and parts slipped 0.2 per cent after rebounding strongly in the prior two months after the United Auto Workers’ strike ended in October.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Factory Production

US FACTORY production decreased in January for the first time in three months, reflecting declines in the output of motor vehicles, machinery and metals.

The 0.5 per cent decrease in factory output followed a 0.1 per cent gain a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday (Feb 15). Total industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, fell 0.1 per cent in January.

Production of motor vehicles and parts slipped 0.2 per cent after rebounding strongly in the prior two months after the United Auto Workers’ strike ended in October.

Excluding autos, manufacturing decreased 0.6 per cent from December, the most since March. It also marked the fourth-straight monthly decline.

Recent surveys, however, suggest the worst of the malaise is drawing to an end. The Institute for Supply Management’s factory index climbed to a 15-month high in January as the largest share of purchasing managers since April reported higher orders.

Still-high borrowing costs and sluggish export markets risk thwarting a sustained improvement in manufacturing. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US Federal Reserve

Motor vehicles

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

UK fell into technical recession in H2 2023

US import prices post largest gain in nearly two years in January

US retail sales fall sharply in January; weekly jobless claims decline

Sri Lanka's inflation expected to hit 5% in medium term

Oil demand growth slowing as non-Opec supply expands, says IEA

Indonesia, Singapore sign outline pledge on carbon storage

Breaking News

Most Popular