You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Money FM podcast: Influence: Goh Yang Chye, author of Simply Invest

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Goh Yang Chye, Author.jpg

Money FM podcast: Influence: Goh Yang Chye, Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money

Influence: Goh Yang Chye, Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money

14:14 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: How do you know if you need a financial adviser? Why is our love-affair with property in Singapore often misguided? What are the limits of index investing?

Goh Yang Chye, author of Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money weighs in. He shares what are the common misconceptions in conventional and property investing and what you need to do to build a stronger portfolio.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Financial adulting 101 and controlling monthly credit card debt (Money Hacks, Ep 44)

Asian investors are optimistic about long-term investment outlook

Exposure to China's diverse range of opportunities

Insurance for your portfolio

Seven trends in investment management to watch out for

Gold rebounds over deepening US-China trade rift

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Opinion

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening