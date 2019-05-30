You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: Goh Yang Chye, author of Simply Invest
Money FM podcast: Influence: Goh Yang Chye, Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money
Influence: Goh Yang Chye, Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money
14:14 min
Synopsis: How do you know if you need a financial adviser? Why is our love-affair with property in Singapore often misguided? What are the limits of index investing?
Goh Yang Chye, author of Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money weighs in. He shares what are the common misconceptions in conventional and property investing and what you need to do to build a stronger portfolio.
