Money FM podcast: Influence: Goh Yang Chye, author of Simply Invest

Money FM podcast: Influence: Goh Yang Chye, Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money

Synopsis: How do you know if you need a financial adviser? Why is our love-affair with property in Singapore often misguided? What are the limits of index investing?

Goh Yang Chye, author of Simply Invest: Naked Truths to Grow Your Money weighs in. He shares what are the common misconceptions in conventional and property investing and what you need to do to build a stronger portfolio.

