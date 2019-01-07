You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: What share buybacks mean for investors

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 1:49 PM

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: What share buybacks mean for investors

The Hot Seat: What share buybacks mean for investors

6:22 mins

Synopsis: Do share buybacks really work in your favour? Kenny Quek, analyst, 5th Person explains the pros & cons.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

