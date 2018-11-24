Taking shelter from a potential negative convergence

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A year ago, the world was talking about a convergence in economic growth amid a "goldilocks" period of low inflation that would see benign monetary policy help sustain moderate economic growth. It was the view that such conditions would help earnings growth.
This consensus expectation has
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg