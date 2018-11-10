What's in a name?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
LATE October, Global Invacom announced a reverse takeover deal, which, among other things, involves it buying into a Malaysian company and it issuing S$20 million in unsecured redeemable structured convertible notes at conversion prices of 10 to 20 per cent discount to the market price of its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg