You are here

Home > Life & Culture

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to break ground, if not box-office records

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 11:55 AM

doc71fitffdiki1jrt2kd6a_doc71dqky2hs7l41v4k72g.jpg
By the usual Hollywood standards, "Crazy Rich Asians" is a modest rom-com, set to generate about US$18 million in its North American debut starting Wednesday.

[LOS ANGELES] By the usual Hollywood standards, "Crazy Rich Asians" is a modest rom-com, set to generate about US$18 million in its North American debut starting Wednesday.

But the true sign of its success may be whether it helps usher in more films like it. Hollywood hasn't produced a movie like this -- featuring a mostly Asian cast -- in 25 years. Like "The Joy Luck Club" in 1993, "Crazy Rich Asians" is also based on a best-selling book, and many will see it as a test of the broader appeal of an American movie with Asian themes.

"Many of us are hoping it is the dawn of a new era," said Janet Yang, an executive producer of "The Joy Luck Club." "The desire to finally stake a claim in the industry has been bubbling to the surface for a while."

"Crazy Rich Asians" represents the latest effort by Hollywood to diversify its talent pool, both in front of and behind the camera. Walt Disney Co.'s "Black Panther" shattered box-office records this year and helped demonstrate the global appeal of movies with black themes and casts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It was really important for us for it to have ownership in the Asian-American community -- this is their moment," Terra Potts, an executive at Warner Bros. who oversees multicultural marketing, said in an interview.

‘Big and Glossy'

"Crazy Rich Asians" is a chance for Asian-Americans to see themselves on the big screen in a film that's "big and glossy, and doesn't show them in a position of poverty or struggle," Potts said. The move is "not highlighting stereotypes, just celebrating who they are and the complexity of not only being Asian but Asian-American."

Asians have been almost invisible in Hollywood. In a survey of popular movies, researchers at the University of Southern California found that fewer than 5 per cent of characters were Asian and more than one in three movies had no Asian speaking characters at all. Four per cent of all directors were Asian or Asian-American; Asian female directors were nearly nonexistent in the sample.

In its annual study of moviegoers by race and ethnicity, the Motion Picture Association of America broke out attendance by Asian-Americans this year for the first time. They found per capita attendance was highest among Latino and Asian audiences, with Asians making up 8 per cent of frequent filmgoers in 2017, even though they only make up 6 per cent of the US population.

Money to Spend

"The biggest excuse that Hollywood has had around Asian-American talent is that there's no evidence of box-office draw around Asian-American leads," said Andrew Lee, an Austin-based film producer who hosted a soiree fundraiser to promote the movie. "Asians actually do spend money. It's time to put our money where our mouth is."

In "Crazy Rich Asians," Constance Wu plays a native New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, only to discover they're super rich and her boyfriend, played by Henry Golding, is one of Asia's most eligible bachelors.

With any cast, it would be a far smaller movie than "Black Panther," which benefited from a massive budget, years of anticipation and Marvel Entertainment's global fan base. "Crazy Rich Asians" had a budget, before marketing costs, of just US$30 million. But as with "Black Panther," other filmmakers are eager to see whether "Crazy Rich Asians" will have broad appeal.

General Audience

"We are looking forward to how the general audience, not just the Asian-Americans, will react to a movie like this where almost everyone in the cast is Asian," said Francis Chung, head of US productions for South Korea's CJ Entertainment, which has several American film projects in development. "It's one of those rare moments where we get to see an Asian-American cast not doing a martial-arts movie."

Critics have reacted positively, according to review aggregator RottenTomatoes. "Joy Luck Club" was also a critical hit and had modest box-office success, earning US$32.9 million in 1993. That was more than Martin Scorsese's "Age of Innocence," but less than Jane Campion's "The Piano."

"I hope we will be able to look back on this time and say, ‘This is when things started to change,''' Yang said. "I see a lot of signs of that."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

BP_No Signboard_130818_58.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening