Massimo Bottura lends star power to pizza and pasta at Torno Subito

Smoked hamachi and pressed melon is a riff on prosciutto and melon.

NEW RESTAURANT

Torno Subito

26 Dempsey Road, #01-02

Singapore 249686

Tel: 1800 304 6688

Open for lunch and dinner Tues to Sun: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6 pm to 10 pm

IS IT us, or is the Como group vying for top place in the “who can open the most celebrity-linked restaurants within six months” sweepstakes?

Since last September, they have opened the hyped-now-hmmm Cedric Grolet with its S$11 (dine-in) croissants; the “switch on the light can?” nightclub with beef – COTE Korean steakhouse; and now, Italian superstar chef Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito outpost. In just half a year, the purveyor of designer lifestyles has opened more restaurants than Club21 holds end-of-season sales.

You can’t deny...