Massimo Bottura lends star power to pizza and pasta at Torno Subito

Comfort and style dominate in this playfully cheerful Italian restaurant in Dempsey

Jaime Ee

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 10:43 pm
Torno Subito's colourful beach-inspired interiors.
PHOTO: TORNO SUBITO
A range of snacks kicks off the meal.
PHOTO: JAIME EE/BT
Smoked hamachi and pressed melon is a riff on prosciutto and melon.
PHOTO: JAIME EE/BT
Comforting ragu tagliatelle hits the spot.
PHOTO:JAIME EE/BT
Cacio e pere features lots of melted cheese and sweet slices of pear.
PHOTO: JAIME EE/BT
Succulent poached cod is served with a lemony beetroot sauce.
PHOTO: JAIME EE/BT
Tiramisubito revives the classic dessert.
PHOTO: TORNO SUBITO
Tre Cioccolati features different textures of chocolate.
PHOTO: JAIME EE/BT

Torno Subito

26 Dempsey Road, #01-02

Singapore 249686

Tel: 1800 304 6688

Open for lunch and dinner Tues to Sun: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6 pm to 10 pm

IS IT us, or is the Como group vying for top place in the “who can open the most celebrity-linked restaurants within six months” sweepstakes?

Since last September, they have opened the hyped-now-hmmm Cedric Grolet with its S$11 (dine-in) croissants; the “switch on the light can?” nightclub with beef – COTE Korean steakhouse; and now, Italian superstar chef Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito outpost. In just half a year, the purveyor of designer lifestyles has opened more restaurants than Club21 holds end-of-season sales.

You can’t deny...

