250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a One Championship MMA fight card next week, organisers said on Friday.
Up to 250 mask-wearing fans will be allowed at next Friday's "One: Inside the Matrix" after taking...
