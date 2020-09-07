You are here

3M Moves @ South East 2020 aims to raise over S$110,000 in product donations

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
From far left: Fahmi Aliman, Mayor of South East District, and Kevin McGuigan, 3M managing director, SEA Region and Country Leader, Singapore, completing a 20-minute workout together, marking the start of the 3M Moves @ South East 2020.
3M staff and internal stakeholders participated in a workout session on Friday, while doing some good for the community at the same time.

The exercise class was part of the campaign, 3M Moves @ South East 2020, and was kicked-off by Fahmi Aliman, Mayor of South East District, and Kevin McGuigan, 3M managing director, SEA Region and Country Leader, Singapore.

Formerly known as the 3M Step-Up Challenge @ South East, the initiative is jointly organised by global science company 3M and the South East Community Development Council.

Mr Fahmi and Mr McGuigan marked the start of the challenge by completing a 20-minute work out and being the first to clinch 3M products for the needy residents in the South East District, all with social distancing measures in place.

Over the course of two months from Sept 4 to Nov 4, 2020, the primarily virtual campaign aims to accumulate 5,000 hours of exercise collectively from the community, and raise more than S$110,000 worth of 3M household products for 3,000 beneficiaries in the South East District. For every 20 minutes of exercise clocked, one 3M product will be donated to a beneficiary.

Mr Fahmi said: "South East CDC has always enjoyed a great partnership with 3M the past seven years . . . Anyone can do their part for the community, and a 20-minute workout is easy and enjoyable for most people in the community. I encourage all our residents and partners to join me in this campaign to keep fit as we earn hampers for the needy families in South East."

Mr McGuigan said: "Since first starting operations here in 1966, we have always believed the community gives us the licence to operate. Therefore, we are contributing actively to community development and vibrancy, besides using science to improve lives. This partnership with South East CDC nurtures volunteerism and inculcates a giving spirit here, and we are excited to be donating daily necessities that will help beneficiaries in their household needs."

Tan Wai Loon, despite having mild intellectual disabilities, is an assistant gardening instructor at the Association for Persons with Special Needs.

The 42-year-old, who is one of the beneficiaries of this campaign, said: "I'm thankful that Singaporeans are willing to volunteer their time and effort to helping beneficiaries like me. These products will be very useful to helping me clean during this period of Covid-19."

Members of the public can also gather friends and family to take part together virtually or in small groups of five or less, with appropriate social distancing measures in place. Those who are keen to do so can conduct their own workouts, record the number of participants and duration exercised and submit their results through an online form.

