You are here
WORLD CUP 2018: COMMENTARY
A World Cup that gave its all, and more
A tournament that entertained from start to finish called for a high-tempo final, and that's exactly what France and Croatia served up
A crazy own goal, a penalty kick awarded after a video replay, a goalkeeping blunder for the bloopers reel, and a Pussy Riot pitch invasion. And this was all just in the final itself.
It's only been a little over a day, and already I'm having a terrible dose of withdrawal symptoms. The
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg