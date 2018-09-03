You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Abu Dhabi postpones unveiling of US$450m da Vinci painting

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 11:17 PM

file70rj5ec6at5tyrrlf6r.jpg
Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi", a painting that courted controversy after Saudi Arabia's crown prince was named as its alleged secret buyer, will not be unveiled on schedule, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism said on Monday.
AFP

[ABU DHABI] Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi", a painting that courted controversy after Saudi Arabia's crown prince was named as its alleged secret buyer, will not be unveiled on schedule, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism said on Monday.

The portrait of Christ, which became the most expensive painting ever after a sale by Christie's auction house, was scheduled to be on display at the cfrom Sept 18. The authorities did not specify a reason for the delay.

The painting was purchased last November by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted contest of nearly 20 minutes.

A report in the Wall Street Journal said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was identified as the buyer of the painting in US intelligence reports, according to people with direct knowledge of the information, even as the 33-year-old son of the king pushes ambitious economic reforms that include austerity measures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Saudi official denied that report at the time, and a document seen by Reuters showed that Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, a relative of the crown prince who subsequently became the kingdom's first culture minister, had been authorised to make the purchase on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

The painting, only recently rediscovered, was the last da Vinci left in private hands and fetched more than four times Christie's pre-sale estimate of about US$100 million.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

Print is dead? Not here

Got milk? Or was that really a plant beverage?

'Crazy Rich Asians' still on top of North America box office

Mapletree unveils new artworks at biz park

DBS awards S$1.25m to 12 social enterprises in Asia

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing picks up in August, ending slowing trend

doc71qgfipk8h0vkc9i1tn_doc6ue6aj9iuhigbmfa93a.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Transport

Bus, train fares set to rise by as much as 4.3%, with lower rates for those willing to walk more

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening