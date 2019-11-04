You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Activists call for halt to US horse racing

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 12:13 PM

[LOS ANGELES] Animal rights groups on Sunday called for an immediate halt to horse racing following the high-profile death of a gelding in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic at Southern California's Santa Anita Park.

Four-year-old Mongolian Groom injured his left hind leg going into the final turn of the nationally televised US$6 million race, was taken away from the track in an ambulance and later euthanised.

Thirty-seven horses, including three in the last nine days, have died at the famed race track since late December, shining a spotlight on a sport that lacks national regulation pertaining to the misuse of drugs, a leading culprit in horse fatalities.

In April, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced an investigation into why at that time 23 horses had died at Santa Anita over a three month period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The results of the investigation have yet to be released, leading to frustration on the part of activists, who protested outside her office demanding answers on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Australian horse racing industry rocked by drug arrest

The Breeders' Cup, the sports richest event with some US$30 million up for grabs over its two days, changes venues every year and its board had considered moving it from Santa Anita in light of the fatalities.

But in June it voted to keep it at Santa Anita as planned after track owners the Stronach Group implemented new rules governing the use of race day medications and hired a record number of veterinarians to examine the horses prior to their starts.

"The decision to hold the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita before the results of investigations into the spate of recent deaths was ill advised," Kitty Block, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

"We believe that a suspension of racing at this track is warranted until the investigations of those deaths, and now the death of Mongolian Groom, are completed and released."

Animal rights group PETA went further, calling for a halt to horse racing nationwide.

"If the racing industry and state officials truly want to save horses' lives, they will suspend trainers and veterinarians of horses who die pending full investigations, install safer synthetic surfaces and CT scan equipment at all tracks, and ban all drugs in the two weeks before a race," said PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo.

"All racing nationwide must be suspended until these measures are put in place," she added.

"Any reluctance to do so will lead to more deaths and the self-destruction of horse racing."

WHIPPING BAN

A video of the race released by PETA shows jockey Abel Cedillo whipping Mongolian Groom as he came around the final turn on the fast dirt surface before stopping and raising his left hind leg off the ground.

"So even if he was in pain and wanted to slow down, he could not have done so," Guillermo said.

"Striking horses during racing must be banned now."

The California Horse Racing Board has proposed a measure that would greatly limit the use of the whip. The measure is currently open for public comment.

Backers of the Horse Racing Integrity Act, federal legislation that would curtail the use of drugs and establish national oversight, said they hoped Saturday's tragedy would prompt Congress to act.

"American horse racing is at its greatest crossroads in history, and the death of Mongolian Groom underscores the need for Congress to pass the Horseracing Integrity Act," said Marty Irby of Animal Wellness Action.

The Breeders' Cup and the Stronach Group support the bill but is opposed by Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby, a state represented by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mr McConnell has yet to announce his position on it.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein had said the Breeders' Cup would be "critical test" for the future of horse racing in the state prior to the event.

On Saturday the Breeders' Cup said measures had been put in place to ensure its athletes were racing under the "safest and most transparent conditions possible."

"The death of Mongolian Groom is a loss to the entire horse racing community," the Breeders' Cup said in a statement.

"Our equine and human athletes' safety is the Breeders' Cup's top priority. We have worked closely with Santa Anita leading up to the World Championships to promote enhanced equine safety."

The race track concludes its autumn meet on Sunday.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for more than US$400,000

'Everyone started running': Berliner remembers crossing the Wall

Cairo delights at sweet candies as Muslim festival nears

Louis CK looks to accelerate comeback admitting to sexual misconduct

Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at US Grand Prix

For theatres, the rise of streaming is a movie they've seen before

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 12:08 PM
Government & Economy

Worker dies in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub

[SINGAPORE] A worker has died after a construction crane collapsed at a worksite in Novena on Monday.

Nov 4, 2019 12:03 PM
Real Estate

Why Barbie, a blimp and a Wienermobile are posting on Airbnb

[EVANSTON] It was a warm August evening in Evanston, Illinois, just north of Chicago, when the Wienermobile rolled...

Nov 4, 2019 11:53 AM
Banking & Finance

HK Exchange Fund's Q3 investment income slides 55%

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK...

Nov 4, 2019 11:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore futures slip as Vale gets nod to resume major mine ops

[MANILA] Iron ore futures in China, the world's top consumer of the steelmaking raw material, and in Singapore were...

Nov 4, 2019 11:42 AM
Real Estate

Riverside Piazza near Clarke Quay for en bloc sale with S$198m reserve price

THE RIVERSIDE Piazza near Clarke Quay will be put up for collective sale via tender at a reserve price of S$198...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly