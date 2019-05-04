Advantage to Barcelona, Ajax in Champions League semis

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE first legs of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals are done and dusted, with both games producing enough thrills and spills to leave football fans salivating for more in the return fixtures next week.
Barcelona - the bookies' favourites to win the trophy at the Wanda Metropolitano
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg