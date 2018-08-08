You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Angelina Jolie wants divorce finalised by this year, claims Brad Pitt is shirking child support

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 11:07 AM

nz-celebrities-080818.jpg
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Tuesday (Aug 7) sought to move forward with her long and sometimes bitter divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt, which has yet to be finalised after almost two years.
PHOTOS: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Tuesday (Aug 7) sought to move forward with her long and sometimes bitter divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt, which has yet to be finalised after almost two years.

Jolie's attorney filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court saying the actress wanted a judgment "returning the parties to single status during calendar year 2018."

The document also said that Pitt has "paid no meaningful child support since separation" and said that although informal arrangements had been made with him, payments "had not been regularly sustained."

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, ending two years of marriage and a 10-year romance that had made the pair one of Hollywood's most glamorous and powerful couples.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They have six children for whom she is seeking primary custody.

Mindy Nyby, a spokeswoman for the actress, said on Tuesday that the court filing was intended "to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path towards the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children."

Pitt's representatives declined to comment.

A source familiar with the matter, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said that "Brad is someone who fulfils his commitments."

The divorce filing, citing irreconcilable differences, triggered a bitter custody dispute during which Pitt was investigated and cleared of child abuse.

Final custody arrangements have yet to be agreed.

The "Moneyball" actor said in an interview last year that he had quit drinking, was undergoing therapy and that he and Jolie had decided to abandon "vitriolic hatred" and work together to sort out their issues.

Pitt has kept a low profile in the past two years, while Jolie has recently been filming a sequel to fairytale drama"Maleficent" in London and directed a 2017 film about the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia in which more than one million people died.

Their eldest son Maddox was adopted from Cambodia in 2002.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

West Hollywood council says Trump's Walk of Fame star must go

Restaurant world loses an icon

Singtel raises S$1.16m for special schools

Robert Redford, 81, retiring from acting

Japan university admits altering test scores to keep women out

Restaurant world loses an icon

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

Aug 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening