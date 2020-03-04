You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Architecture's top prize awarded to two women

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 12:28 AM

doc79jn0ecup3pl4bxjmf7_doc6yfpx7vktty1ks87yjfv.jpg
Shelley McNamara (left) and Yvonne Farrell of Grafton Architects in Dublin were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday - the first time a female duo has scooped architecture's most prestigious award.
PHOTO:ANDREA AVEZZU, LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA

[NEW YORK] Dublin-based Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday - the first time a female duo has scooped architecture's most prestigious award.

The pair gained international fame for their blocky, brutalist-inspired structures that include Paris's Institut Mines Telecom building.

Just three women have won Pritzkers before them and no Irish citizens have ever picked up the prize.

Architects since the 1970s, the duo have developed a unique style that is modern while emphasizing craft and working with site-specific aesthetics.

The jury cited Ms Farrell and Ms McNamara's "integrity" and "generosity towards their colleagues."

The judges also praised their "unceasing commitment to excellence in architecture, their responsible attitude toward the environment, their ability to be cosmopolitan while embracing the uniqueness of each place in which they work."

The pair say their home of Ireland informed their focus on geography and shifts in climate, resulting in buildings that celebrate detail while remaining modest.

"What we try to do in our work is to be aware of the various levels of citizenship and try to find an architecture that deals with overlap, that heightens your relationship to one another," the Pritzker committee quoted Ms Farrell as saying.

The two women co-founded Grafton Architects in 1978 in Dublin, where they both continue to work and live.

The past four decades have seen them complete projects in Ireland as well as Britain, France, Italy and Peru.

"Within the ethos of a practice such as ours, we have so often struggled to find space for the implementation of such values as humanism, craft, generosity, and cultural connection with each place and context within which we work," said Ms McNamara.

"It is therefore extremely gratifying that this recognition is bestowed upon us and our practice and upon the body of work we have managed to produce over a long number of years."

AFP

Life & Culture

Star US dancer Hallberg to take over top Australian Ballet post

Bye-bye handshakes: how coronavirus is changing global habits

Germany's ice wine harvest fails because of an unusually mild winter

Invisible Man emerges with US$29m opening at US box office

In Paris, a new fashion nexus comes with a canteen

In Paris, a new fashion nexus comes with a canteen

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Nikola Corp to go public at over US$3.3b valuation

[NEW YORK] Electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp said on Tuesday it plans to list on the Nasdaq by merging with a...

Mar 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that...

Mar 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Skype co-founder’s Oriente secures US$20 million in debt funding facility 

ONLINE lending startup Oriente announced late on Wednesday that it has secured a US$20 million debt funding facility...

Mar 3, 2020 11:47 PM
Stocks

European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

[LONDON] European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve...

Mar 3, 2020 11:44 PM
Stocks

US stocks surge into positive territory on surprise Fed rate cut

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate cut to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.