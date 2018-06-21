Art for a broken world, in the Weekend magazine

IN THIS year's Art Basel, artist Yoko Ono - yes, the widow of slain musician John Lennon - makes a powerful statement with her art installation of broken teacups, to say that there is so much hurt in this world and her purpose is "to create new art out of broken objects - it's art for a broken world".

That describes the theme of the biggest art fair in the world, as artists and galleries respond to the new world order created by US president Donald Trump, by creating work that addresses the new rifts his presidency has spawned. In this Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we look at how Art Basel tackles the burning issues with its showcase of political and socially conscious works.

We also speak to veteran theatre impresario Cecilia Leong-Faulkner whose British Theatre Playhouse produced classic plays by Noel Coward and Alain Ayckbourn on the dinner theatre circuit for almost two decades. She talks about her experience and her unforgettable encounter with the late minister mentor Lee Kuan Yew in 2004.

For food geeks, there're more to Tibetan tea than butter or yak tea - that exotic brew that frightens more visitors than altitude sickness. Brewed correctly, the tea can be as complex and refined as the more popular pu-erh. And if you've never been able to master the art of making Japanese dashi, a Singapore-based dashi master will teach you how. And if you're looking to escape from the stress of city life, head out to your own private paradise in Bawah Reserve, a cluster of private islands just north of Singapore.

