You are here
THE FINISH LINE
As Russia revels, an abysmal Argentina weeps
The World Cup host has sauntered into the knockout stage, but the two-time champion faces real prospect of an early flight home
THE fortunes of Russia - the lowest-ranked of the 32 teams competing at the 2018 World Cup - and the two-time champion Argentina could hardly be more contrasting.
Before the month-long tournament kicked off last week, the bookies would have quoted you some pretty long odds for Russia to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg