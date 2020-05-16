You are here

Ashes to ashes, rust to rust

Weeks of being cooped up at home can drive any middle-aged car enthusiast to furtive searches on the Internet
Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20200516_BMW_4119074.jpg
Today, even a rusty, dilapidated Mercedes 300 SL can fetch more than US$1 million.
PHOTO: DAIMLER AG

BT_20200516_BMW_4119074.jpg
"How about playing the role of 80s Yuppie with a BMW 735i? I found a nice, clean example in New South Wales that you could tool around in here for around S$15,000 altogether."
PHOTO: BMW AG

LIKE any Mr Right who's been cooped up at home for weeks and hasn't murdered anyone, I've figured out the simple secret to a harmonious marriage: never let your wife see your Internet browser history.

Hunched over my laptop in the study for hours on end, who can blame me for giving in to...

