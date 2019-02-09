You are here
THE FINISH LINE
At Ritual, a big push to go global
The boutique gym famous for its HIIT workouts has sold franchises in South Africa, Brazil, Switzerland, Spain and the US
BRAD Robinson is a busy man these days. The chief executive officer of Singapore-based boutique gym Ritual is overseeing the brand's expansion in countries like the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and even as far-flung as Brazil and South Africa.
Here in Singapore, Ritual - a gym
