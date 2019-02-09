You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE FINISH LINE

At Ritual, a big push to go global

The boutique gym famous for its HIIT workouts has sold franchises in South Africa, Brazil, Switzerland, Spain and the US
Sat, Feb 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20190209_UWFINISH925FE_3690713.jpg
In Singapore, Ritual has branches at Raffles Place, Holland Village and Robinson Road. There are plans now to open two more gyms here.
BT FILE PHOTO

BT_20190209_UWFINISH925FE_3690713.jpg
In Singapore, Ritual has branches at Raffles Place, Holland Village and Robinson Road. There are plans now to open two more gyms here.
BT FILE PHOTO

BRAD Robinson is a busy man these days. The chief executive officer of Singapore-based boutique gym Ritual is overseeing the brand's expansion in countries like the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and even as far-flung as Brazil and South Africa.

Here in Singapore, Ritual - a gym

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

The moral indecency of the 'away' message

My life in theatre

The language of love and the a-peel of prawns

Rixsky business

Craft bartenders revisit orange juice in cocktails

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

Editor's Choice

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
3 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

BT_20190209_JLTRANSFER9_3691220.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Remittance fintech TransferWise's head of Asia-Pac expansion leaves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening