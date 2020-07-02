You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 4:05 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with the understanding of the cultural and technology development of its first peoples, scientists said Thursday.

Archaeologists in Western Australia discovered hundreds of stone tools made by aboriginal people when the seabed was dry, at two ancient sites now submerged in the Dampier Archipelago.

While the region is well-known for its rich ancient history and its rock-art carvings, the two sites are the first confirmed underwater locations holding evidence of human civilisation on Australia's continental shelf.

"The future work that we will be doing is ... to look at the skill, the technology, how they made these tools, to see if they represent a different cultural approach to tool making that we haven't yet identified in Australia," marine geoscientist Mick O'Leary, a co-director of the project, told Reuters.

Divers from Flinders University plunge into the water on the Pilbara Coast to retrieve the aboriginal objects from what was once dry land, at a depth of between 2.4 metres and 11 metres.

SEE ALSO

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

They have found cutting and grinding tools and hammer stones that date back thousands of years, said archaeologist Jonathan Benjamin, leader of the project.

"You can start to recreate what the people were doing and how they were making their life way in their economy," Mr Benjamin said.

Data from the find is being analysed for precise dating, however radiocarbon dating and analysis of sea-level changes show the site is at least 7,000 years old.

Mr Benjamin said the vast majority of artefacts remain on the seabed. The ones taken have been scanned for further research and then handed to the indigenous land owners, the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries: Daily Telegraph

After #OscarsSoWhite, Academy meets goal to diversify membership

Art helps kids cope with pandemic

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he prepares for post-injury return

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

New York attorney general announces US$19m settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares surge on upbeat US data, virus vaccine hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended more than 1 per cent higher on Thursday on increased risk appetite after upbeat US...

Jul 2, 2020 03:43 PM
Companies & Markets

CH Offshore loses appeal against arbitration award

CH Offshore on Thursday said it has lost an appeal against a first final arbitration award granted to three...

Jul 2, 2020 03:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets recover at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Jul 2, 2020 03:30 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property investment sales down 45% in H1: Cushman & Wakefield

SINGAPORE'S property investment volume fell 45 per cent to S$6.13 billion in the first half of the year, according...

Jul 2, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit 3-week high on hopes of virus vaccine, fresh stimulus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at their highest level in three weeks on Thursday, led by financials and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.