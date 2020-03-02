You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Australian summers grow longer due to climate change: study

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 10:49 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an analysis by a leading think tank released Monday.

The Australia Institute said large swathes of the country were experiencing an additional 31 days of summer temperatures each year compared to the 1950s.

While Sydney was just under the average with an extra 28 hot days a year, Melbourne added 38 warmer days since the middle of the 20th century.

In some regional areas ravaged by bushfires in recent months, such as the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, residents are now experiencing seven more weeks of typical summer temperatures.

"Temperatures which were considered a regular three-month summer in the 1950s now span from early-to-mid-November all the way to mid-March," Australia Institute climate and energy program director Richie Merzian said.

SEE ALSO

Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss virus impact: source

"Summers have grown longer even in recent years, with the last five years facing summers twice as long as their winters."

Australia's capital, Canberra, lost 35 winter days while the city of Brisbane, in the country's east, lost 31 cooler days.

Mr Merzian said global warming was making the country's summers increasingly dangerous, with less time in winter to carry out bushfire prevention work and extreme heat causing health and economic impacts.

"Extreme heat events are the most fatal of all natural hazards and have been responsible for more deaths in Australia than all other natural hazards put together," he said.

Australia's latest summer heralded a devastating bushfire disaster in which more than 30 people died, thousands of homes were destroyed and at least a billion animals perished.

The crisis led to renewed calls for the country's conservative government to cut the emissions contributing to global warming.

But while Prime Minister Scott Morrison belatedly acknowledged the link between the bushfire disaster and a warming planet, he has been reluctant to reduce the country's reliance on coal.

Renewables accounted for just 6 per cent of Australia's primary energy mix in 2018, according to government figures, while the country is one of the world's largest fossil fuel exporters.

AFP

Life & Culture

'Immortal Piano' set for Israel auction

Germany's ice wine harvest fails because of mild winter

Paris' Louvre Museum closed as staff walk out over coronavirus

Frasers Property, Singapore Red Cross team up to support Covid-19 relief efforts

Boris Johnson to wed, expecting baby with girlfriend Carrie Symonds

Berlinale winner explores moral dilemmas of Iran's capital punishment

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

Restaurant body disappointed in landlords' lack of follow-through on rental relief for F&B operators

LANDLORDS have yet to deliver on their publicly announced rental relief for food and beverage (F&B) operators,...

Mar 2, 2020 10:44 AM
Technology

Rakuten to set big data mobile plan at 2,980 yen per month to undercut rivals: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan's Rakuten plans to set its big data mobile plan at 2,980 yen (S$38.29) per month, or less than half of...

Mar 2, 2020 10:40 AM
Life & Culture

'Immortal Piano' set for Israel auction

[CAESAREA] A rare piano that could fetch more than a million dollars at auction in Israel next week has a history as...

Mar 2, 2020 10:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs sees Fed cutting soon, perhaps before March 17-18 meeting

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs economists on Sunday predicted the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates aggressively...

Mar 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Virus drives China PMIs to record lows, hurting output in Asia

[SINGAPORE] Asia's factories took a tumble in February under the weight of the rapidly spreading coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.