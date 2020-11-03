You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Baby Shark becomes most-watched YouTube video

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201103_LLBABY3_4309640.jpg
The song has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, Wash Your Hands, teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.

Seoul

THE wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children's song Baby Shark became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion plays.

The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children's YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colourful video.

Baby Shark Dance, the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube at around 0400 GMT on Monday, dethroning Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito as the most-watched video on the platform.

The ubiquitous children's song and earworm, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is a remix of an American campfire song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong. Its YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame: the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.

One US town played the song on a loop, while another, Florida's West Palm Beach, used the melody to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area. It has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, Wash Your Hands, teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.

Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean - rapper Psy's megahit Gangnam Style held the title for more than three years until it was dethroned by Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again". AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Will Mank be Netflix's first Best Picture winner?

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens after Covid lockdown

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

Nation prepares to stop for a Melbourne Cup behind closed doors

Florida City's beloved swans find new homes.

NYC elite back from Hamptons before heading to Florida

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson gives Parliament veto over longer England lockdown

[LONDON] Boris Johnson promised Parliament a vote on restrictions after England's partial coronavirus lockdown...

Nov 3, 2020 12:11 AM
Real Estate

Construction spending rises less than expected in September

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending increased less than expected in September as gains in investment in private-...

Nov 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Two India billionaires win in landmark government coal auctions

[MUMBAI] Metal producers Vedanta and Hindalco Industries, India's leading producers of aluminum and copper, were...

Nov 2, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT's Q3 DPU falls 87.5% to 0.07 Singapore cent

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) reported an 87.5 per cent year-on-year decline in its a distribution per...

Nov 2, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing near two-year high in October

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity accelerated in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for