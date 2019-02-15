Baking and art apprenticeship programme for BT Budding Artists Fund beneficiaries

THE Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) and local ketogenic bakery Seriously Keto are launching a baking and art apprenticeship programme for BT BAF beneficiaries.

Seriously Keto will also contribute S$8,888 to BT BAF to launch the programme, which comprises a baker's apprenticeship and an art instructor's apprenticeship, to be launched next month.

The aim is to enable the financially disadvantaged youth supported by BT BAF to pick up practical, real-life work skills from industry practitioners, and ready them for employment opportunities in the near future.

The baker's apprenticeship will see youths learn how to make keto breads and desserts from Seriously Keto's bakers. Keto refers to a diet that is low-carb, gluten-free, low-calorie and has no sugar.

Under the art instructor's apprenticeship, BT BAF beneficiaries will be coached to become art instructors. In turn, they will teach children at an arts centre in Batam that is being set up for the underprivileged within the Indonesian community.

Janti Brasali, founder of Seriously Keto, said: "By nurturing these youths from young, we hope to provide them with a deeper foundation to build real-life industry skills, enabling them to lead independent lives and help others in return."

BT BAF also provides opportunities and access to the arts to children and youths between the ages six and 19 from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Since 2004, the fund has provided more than 16,000 financially disadvantaged children and youths with arts training and performing opportunities.