You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Baking and art apprenticeship programme for BT Budding Artists Fund beneficiaries

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 8:18 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) and local ketogenic bakery Seriously Keto are launching a baking and art apprenticeship programme for BT BAF beneficiaries.

Seriously Keto will also contribute S$8,888 to BT BAF to launch the programme, which comprises a baker's apprenticeship and an art instructor's apprenticeship, to be launched next month.

The aim is to enable the financially disadvantaged youth supported by BT BAF to pick up practical, real-life work skills from industry practitioners, and ready them for employment opportunities in the near future.

The baker's apprenticeship will see youths learn how to make keto breads and desserts from Seriously Keto's bakers. Keto refers to a diet that is low-carb, gluten-free, low-calorie and has no sugar. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the art instructor's apprenticeship, BT BAF beneficiaries will be coached to become art instructors. In turn, they will teach children at an arts centre in Batam that is being set up for the underprivileged within the Indonesian community.

Janti Brasali, founder of Seriously Keto, said: "By nurturing these youths from young, we hope to provide them with a deeper foundation to build real-life industry skills, enabling them to lead independent lives and help others in return."

BT BAF also provides opportunities and access to the arts to children and youths between the ages six and 19 from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Since 2004, the fund has provided more than 16,000 financially disadvantaged children and youths with arts training and performing opportunities.

Life & Culture

Runner recounts killing mountain lion in 'fight for survival'

New tape shows R. Kelly having sex with minor, lawyer says

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay to present joint 2030 World Cup bid

Money FM podcast: Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Showing your 'good side' isn't just for divas anymore

Spring Festival

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BP_Singtel_150219_25.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_150219_44.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

BP_SGmanufacturing_150219_45.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

sg3.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux6iyaw8lhcswa195s.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS downgrade StarHub to 'sell' and 'hold' respectively, RHB maintains 'neutral'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening