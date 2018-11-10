Battle for Manchester's bragging rights

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE swagger at Manchester United, missing for so much of the season, seems to have returned at last. For many of the club's frustrated fans, the sense is that the underperforming Red Devils - in seventh place after 11 matches - have regained their confidence and are ready to climb the English
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg