Boris Johnson adopts cute puppy dog in crucial Brexit week

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' new male Jack Russell puppy, a rescue dog, provided by Friends of Animals Wales, is seen being carried to 10 Downing Street in London on September 2, 2019.

[LONDON] Boris Johnson welcomed his newly adopted Jack Russell puppy to his London home as the UK prime minister called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet, prompting fresh speculation there will be a general election.

Just weeks ago the 15-week-old dog, named Dilyn according to a post on Twitter by Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds, faced death after being abandoned by a south Wales puppy farmer as his misaligned jaw meant he would be difficult to sell. He was saved by a volunteer-run rescue charity in south Wales.

Mr Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was encouraged to get a dog to increase her appeal to voters, but refused because she was concerned about who would look after it.

BLOOMBERG