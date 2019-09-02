You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Boris Johnson adopts cute puppy dog in crucial Brexit week

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 10:12 PM

doc76xk7cky3g6wp30lb64_doc76xixoqp0rdhchqx2ba.jpg
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' new male Jack Russell puppy, a rescue dog, provided by Friends of Animals Wales, is seen being carried to 10 Downing Street in London on September 2, 2019.
AFP

[LONDON] Boris Johnson welcomed his newly adopted Jack Russell puppy to his London home as the UK prime minister called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet, prompting fresh speculation there will be a general election.

Just weeks ago the 15-week-old dog, named Dilyn according to a post on Twitter by Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds, faced death after being abandoned by a south Wales puppy farmer as his misaligned jaw meant he would be difficult to sell. He was saved by a volunteer-run rescue charity in south Wales.

Mr Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was encouraged to get a dog to increase her appeal to voters, but refused because she was concerned about who would look after it.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

One job is better than two

Cooking eggs in the morning and shucking oysters at night, thanks to an app

Circus reinvented in Montreal, this time with high-tech vibe

Comedian Kevin Hart hospitalised after car crash

Blue Charity Gala dinner raises S$500k for BT BAF, SPD

Osaka displays sportswomanship after ousting Coco Gauff

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly