You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 7:06 AM

BP_PRINT4_140619_13.jpg
Brazilian police are questioning Neymar on Thursday for the first time over allegations he raped a woman he met through social media in a Paris hotel last month, charges he has denied.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian police are questioning Neymar on Thursday for the first time over allegations he raped a woman he met through social media in a Paris hotel last month, charges he has denied.

Accompanied by a police escort, the world's most expensive footballer was driven to a Sao Paulo police station where security had been ramped up for his highly anticipated arrival.

Wearing a dark suit buttoned at the middle, the star striker entered the station on crutches after injuring his right ankle in a pre-Copa America friendly against Qatar last week that forced him out of South America's showcase tournament.

Neymar's appearance comes after Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against his rape accuser for insinuating the force was corrupt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During an interview with television channel SBT this week, Najila Trindade said: "The police are bought, aren't they? Or am I crazy?", in response to questions over the police investigation of an alleged theft of a tablet device from her home that contained a short video she claims has conclusive evidence she was assaulted.

The ugly affair has dominated headlines in Brazil as it prepares to host the Copa America and tarnished the festive atmosphere ahead of Friday's opening game between the Selecao and Bolivia.

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, previously gave a statement to Rio de Janeiro police over WhatsApp messages posted on his Instagram account that featured intimate photos of Trindade.

He told police that an assistant and a technician were responsible for sharing the messages and photos, TV Globo reported previously.

More than 60 per cent of Brazilians believe Neymar is innocent, according to a recent poll of 2,071 Brazilians last week.

Only 14 per cent think he is guilty, Parana Pesquisas said.

AFP

Life & Culture

Billionaires' non-profits are the art market's golden ticket

A dad defends 'dad jokes'

Badminton star Lee Chong Wei retires after cancer battle

Move over Shake Shack, Five Guys is coming to town

Stanchart flies sustainable-investing flag

Be among the first to visit a 'new' country - Welcome to North Macedonia

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

BP_labour_140619_5.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening