You are here

Home > Life & Culture

BT's Anita Gabriel bags journalism prize in SPH annual awards

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20200404_VTAWARD4_4079743.jpg
BTs' Anita Gabriel's scoop was about the differences in pricing between electricity retailers and SP Group; and that consumers could save more with the SP Group.

Singapore

ANITA Gabriel, a senior correspondent with The Business Times (BT), on Friday won an "Excellence in Journalism" accolade at Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) annual English/Malay/Tamil Media (EMTM) Group's media awards.

The annual ceremony honours the best work by journalists of the EMTM Group in the past year. The prize was for her scoop headlined "It's switch and save as SP powers up households with cheaper option".

Although the retail electricity market has been liberalised for over a year, many households were then unaware of differences in pricing between retailers and SP Group, which is barred from promoting its wholesale pricing to consumers.

Ms Gabriel's report said that if consumers had gone with the wholesaler instead of other retailers, they could enjoy even more savings.

SEE ALSO

BT gets on Habitap app to reach 60,000 users with business news

BT news editor Chen Huifen said: "Anita's story appeared at a point when about 40 per cent of households had switched their electricity plans; that means there was potentially the other 60 per cent that could benefit from her scoop."

Ms Gabriel added: "I am humbled by this recognition. The space that BT accords its writers to excel in their various beats deserves special recognition."

The EMTM Group consists of The Straits Times (ST), BT, The New Paper (TNP), Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, tabla! as well as ShareInvestor, SPH Radio and ST Press & Information Resource Centre.

The Journalist of the Year award went to ST's Joyce Lim, who was previously recognised in 2014 in a special award for consistently good work; she had been part of a team that covered Malaysia's general election the year before.

ST enterprise editor Li Xueying said Ms Lim has delivered scoop after scoop and grown from strength to strength through the years.

ST's veteran health correspondent Salma Khalik won Story of the Year for her report headlined "The puzzling case of SMC's judgment on a doctor who was fined $100,000", while the paper's Tee Zhuo was named Young Journalist of the Year.

BT journalist Sharanya Pillai was nominated in the Young Journalist category for her work on the forefront of BT's Garage vertical, which covers startups.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 11:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal South Africa issues force majeure, cuts salaries

[JOHANNESBURG] ArcelorMittal South Africa has issued force majeure notices to customers and suppliers "where...

Apr 3, 2020 11:34 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Apr 3, 2020 11:21 PM
Life & Culture

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

[LONDON] Face masks could help limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the...

Apr 3, 2020 11:17 PM
Banking & Finance

Santander boosts lending capacity to 90b euros after cancelling dividends

[MADRID] Santander Group has boosted its lending capacity to 90 billion euros (S$140 billion) to support households...

Apr 3, 2020 11:13 PM
Life & Culture

Bill Withers, soul legend who sang 'Lean on Me' and 'Lovely Day', dies at 81

[NEW YORK] Bill Withers, the legendary soul singer behind 1970s hits like Lean on Me...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.