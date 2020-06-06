You are here

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 9:31 AM

nz_studios_060655.jpg
Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets.

Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.

Filming around the world was halted in mid-March to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

A task force of Hollywood studios and labour unions earlier this week proposed extensive coronavirus testing, daily symptom checks and other safeguards to allow actors and crew members to return to work.

The guidelines were developed by representatives from Walt Disney Co, Netflix, AT&T's Warner Bros and Comcast's NBCUniversal, plus unions including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America.

To return to work, productions must follow the task force guidelines and also receive clearance from county health officials, the state health department said.

County authorities should consider local coronavirus infection rates, preparedness for a surge in cases, testing capability and other data before granting approval, the department added.

REUTERS

