Canadian couple find lost ticket to become last-minute lottery millionaires

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 9:05 AM

[MONTREAL] A Quebec couple won C$1 million (S$1.01 million) in the lottery after finding a winning ticket that had been forgotten in a book for months, the province's Loto-Quebec organization said Wednesday.

Nicole Pedneault and Roger Larocque only realised last weekend that they had a winning ticket from an April 5, 2018 drawing.

While looking through a book about Japan to help her grandson with a school project, Ms Pedneault noticed something had fallen from the pages.

It was a lottery ticket the couple had bought for Valentine's Day last year.

"If my grandson hadn't asked me to give him some things for his presentation, I wouldn't have ever found the ticket," Ms Pedneault said.

"The first thing I did when I found the ticket in the book was go look at the deadline for claiming winnings on the Loto-Quebec website," she said.

The ticket was still valid, but not for long - only until Friday.

"It's all just by chance that we found it at the last minute like that," the winner said as she claimed her check.

AFP

