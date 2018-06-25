Citi raises S$110k for charity concert ChildAid

From left: Adam Proctor and Amol Gupte of Citi handing a cheque to Marc Lim of ST and Helmi Yusof of BT. Citi's GCD has some 100,000 volunteers with over 1,400 service projects across 450 cities.

Singapore

CITI Singapore raised more than S$110,500 for socially disadvantaged children through ChildAid, an annual charity concert that supports The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Adam Proctor, global market manager, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Citi Private Bank and Amol Gupte, Asean Head and Citi Country Officer for Singapore, handed the cheque to ChildAid co-organising chairmen, BT arts correspondent Helmi Yusof and ST news editor Marc Lim, during a Citi Global Community Day (GCD) event on Saturday.

Citi's GCD has some 100,000 volunteers serving more than 1,400 service projects held across 450 cities. It is one of the world's biggest community campaigns by a private organisation.

This year's ChildAid concert will be held at Nov 25 and 26 at the Resorts World Sentosa and showcase young performers singing pop hits from the 1960s to today. Titled The Jumping Jukebox Jive, the concert will be helmed by Dick Lee.

You can make a donation to the Business Times Budding Artist Fund here.