Colours brighten awareness of Down Syndrome

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190321_VAOCBC21_3729619.jpg
OCBC volunteers and Toh Guo Rong from MINDS Raintree Special School Care Centre (Woodlands Gardens School) made colourful pinwheels to decorate the fence separating the school and the community.
PHOTO: OCBC

Singapore

TO MARK World Down Syndrome Day, 30 OCBC volunteers and 25 students from the MINDS-Woodlands Garden School feted the day with colours.

Regardless of their circumstances, persons with special needs long to be included in everyday activities

