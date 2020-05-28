Technology's role in Covid-19 battle

Get our introductory offer at only
IBM
LAI Wai Hang, a 19-year-old student from ITE East, is learning about AI and blockchain during the circuit breaker period from the comfort of his home.
This is made possible by IBM's Open P-Tech, a digital learning platform focused on workplace learning and...
