TAKING HEART

Courts Singapore treats kids with special needs to carnival revelry

Children from AWWA as well as their caregivers enjoyed food, fun and games - all part of Courts Asia's community outreach
Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181121_VACOURTS19_3622694.jpg
Group CEO Terry O'Connor (left) and country CEO Ben Tan (2nd from far right) with the Courts Carnival Bus and beneficiaries from AWWA.
PHOTO: COURTS

Singapore

COURTS Singapore kicked off year-end festivities by bringing carnival cheer to children with special needs from charity AWWA, and hosting them at the Courts' Mega Carnival on Nov 10.

At the carnival, participants and shoppers revelled in carnival games such as basketball

