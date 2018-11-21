Courts Singapore treats kids with special needs to carnival revelry

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
COURTS Singapore kicked off year-end festivities by bringing carnival cheer to children with special needs from charity AWWA, and hosting them at the Courts' Mega Carnival on Nov 10.
At the carnival, participants and shoppers revelled in carnival games such as basketball
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg