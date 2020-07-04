Covid-19 has killed the power lunch

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WORKERS trickling back into office towers are finding that life is not the same without a proper meal and someone to share it with.
Banker Ed Grebow spent three months hunkered down in the Hamptons, cooking for himself and pining for his old haunts. When he returned to the office, he...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes