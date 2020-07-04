You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE BROAD VIEW

Covid-19 has killed the power lunch

Its absence will change the texture of the work week, making the office a less social and collaborative place
Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200704_DINING_4164990.jpg
The reopening of indoor dining in New York City was delayed on Thursday as coronavirus cases surged in other parts of the US.
PHOTO: AFP

WORKERS trickling back into office towers are finding that life is not the same without a proper meal and someone to share it with.

Banker Ed Grebow spent three months hunkered down in the Hamptons, cooking for himself and pining for his old haunts. When he returned to the office, he...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

F1's masked men keep their distance

Matthew Wong painting reaps return of about 6,700% months after artist's death

A gentle path towards greater resistance

Porsche Taycan 4S: Volt wisely

Liverpool reiterate need for safe celebrations ahead of Villa clash

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 4, 2020 12:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup expects to cap office occupancy at 40% without a vaccine

[NEW YORK] Citigroup probably won't bring even half of its workforce back to offices around the world until a...

Jul 4, 2020 12:38 AM
Government & Economy

Fearful of China's new security law, Hong Kongers scramble for safe havens

[SYDNEY] Many Hong Kong residents are scouring for new jobs and homes overseas, fearful that a new national security...

Jul 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

US, China left out as England slashes quarantine list

[LONDON] Travellers from more than 70 "low-risk" countries and territories will no longer have to self-isolate when...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Century Sunshine Group defaults on S$101.75m, 7 per cent notes

CENTURY Sunshine Group has defaulted on the S$101.75 million, 7 per cent fixed rate notes, said the Hong Kong listed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.