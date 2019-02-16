You are here
CUBICLE FILES
Superstars at work can help the team shine too
Managers should ideally strike a balance between focusing on the stars and the others on the team, and encourage a sharing of expertise
IF YOU are bemoaning your fate as one of those average Joes in the office, take heart - there could actually be an upside to working with superstars in the workplace.
Sure, you may look bad at the start in comparison, but research has found that the shine of high-flyers could potentially
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg