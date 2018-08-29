You are here
Dancing in the moonlight
As Singapore Dance Theatre celebrates its 30th anniversary, Ballet Under The Stars returns with a special celebratory edition
Singapore
BALLET UNDER THE STARS has become such an annual tradition at Fort Canning Green that audience's first brush with Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) has been that of watching its outdoor park performances, says SDT's artistic director Janek Schergen. So it's a rite of passage that
